SALT LAKE CITY -- After an avalanche closed Little Cottonwood Canyon for much of the day Monday, it and Big Cottonwood Canyon are open today.

Fox 13's Damon Yauney says the ski resorts all got a lot of new snow, but it is going to be very cold for the next few days.

With a chance to hit the slopes on what will be a sunny day, traffic was already heavy Tuesday morning on Wasatch Blvd. and other roads leading to the ski resorts.