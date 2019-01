× Road closures and restrictions

Utah is into day one of a massive storm that has already caused an avalanche and numerous weather-related crashes along I-15. At least one crash left one man dead.

As rain turns to snow, UDOT is constantly tweeting out new road restrictions and closures. So far, Little Cottonwood Canyon and American Fork Canyon are affected. See the tweets below.

This list will be updated as frequently as possible.

Roadway Restriction –

CHAINS OR 4 X 4 REQUIRED ALL VEHICLES

WB US 91 at MP 17 (2 MI from Logan) Cache Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 10:02 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 18, 2019

Roadway Restriction

EB US 91 at MP 2 (Michelle Dr Brigham City) Box Elder Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 1/18/2019 3:59 AM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 18, 2019

We've had an avalanche at MM 12 on SR-189 in Provo Cyn. The canyon is currently closed. Reports are that it is 10'-15' deep in some spots on the roadway. It is covering all the lanes. No persons or vehicles were caught in the avalanche. Cleanup will take hours. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 18, 2019

Troopers are getting reports of a rock slide on SR-92 at MM 26. Unrelated to the avalanche, but there are several hundred pound boulders blocking the road. Heavy rain is causing some serious issues in our canyons right now. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 18, 2019

CLOSURE: Little Cottonwood Canyon will be closing at 10pm tonight due to severe weather. It is anticipated the canyon will open at 8am Friday morning, but that could be pushed back depending on avalanche conditions. Check https://t.co/36kuYY4Mei for updates information. ##utwx pic.twitter.com/zzbRsa7Hj7 — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) January 18, 2019

Roadway Restriction

WB US 6 at MP 232 (Main St Helper) Carbon Co.

Chains/4×4 required for Semi's from Helper to Spanish Fork Canyon

Est. Clearance Time: 8:18 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 18, 2019

Roadway Restriction

EB US 6 at MP 177 (Canyon Rd, Spanish Fork) Utah Co.

Chains/4×4 required for all Semi's Spanish Fork Canyon to Helper

Est. Clearance Time: 8:17 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 18, 2019

Roadway Restriction

Both Directions SR 92 at MP 10 (American Fork Canyon) Utah Co.

Chains/4×4 required for vehicles through American Fork Canyon

Est. Clearance Time: 9:21 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 18, 2019