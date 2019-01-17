Avalanche that buried Provo Canyon in 30 feet of snow was planned

PROVO, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol tweeted Thursday night that an avalanche has blocked S-189 in Provo Canyon.
Originally, UHP estimated the snow was 10 to 15 feet deep. In a later tweet, UHP said its first estimate was off – the snow is up to 30 feet deep in some areas.
UDOT Spokesperson John Gleason told FOX 13 avalanche control triggered the avalanche, so the canyon was closed beforehand. No one was in the canyon.
The cleanup will take hours and the snow is covering all lanes. Check other road closures and restrictions here.