One in critical condition, several injured in crash on I-15 in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — One man is in critical condition and a woman and her child sustained minor injuries in a crash on northbound Interstate 15 Thursday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a Dodge Dakota truck was traveling north while the road was wet and it was raining. The driver lost control and traveled through the median, onto the southbound lanes, where it struck a Ford Focus.

UHP said both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The male driver of the Ford was wearing a seatbelt but was trapped in his vehicle and officials were unable to get him out right away.

The male driver sustained numerous serious injuries, UHP stated, and was taken to Central Valley Medical Center and then transported to Utah Valley Hospital with internal bleeding. He is in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a female, sustained minor injuries. A female passenger broke her arm, and a child in a car seat suffered a collapsed lung. Both were transported to the hospital.