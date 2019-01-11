Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ breaking records as millions of viewers speculate singer identities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Masked Singer" has proven to be an instant pop culture hit, with 15.3 million multi-platform viewers, and Wednesday's episode topping Hulu and FOX NOW as the network's most-streamed episode ever.

The show is the #1 unscripted debut on any network in over seven years and is the season's highest-rated debut on any network.

It features 12 characters (deer, lion, monster, peacock, unicorn, alien, bee, pineapple, poodle, rabbit, raven and hippo) who compete in weekly performances. Behind each costume is a celebrity who is only revealed once they have been eliminated.

The Pineapple was unmasked Wednesday night and was revealed to be Tommy Chong.

Many viewers are guessing who the other singers are, and some Utahns believe the peacock is Donny Osmond.

"The Masked Singer" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Fox.