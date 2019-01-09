The Masked Singer: and the Pineapple is…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) — Tonight, The Masked Singer showcased six different singers and FOX 13 asked for your guesses of who could be behind the masks.

If you missed the show, the Pineapple was unmasked tonight, revealed to be Tommy Chong.

Chong is best known for working with Cheech Marin on marijuana-themed comedy movies and albums simply titled, Cheech and Chong. He battled prostate cancer in 2012 and was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2015.

Last week, the Hippo was revealed to be NFL player Antonio Brown.