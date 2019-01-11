× Family of man accused of killing Provo Police officer issues statement

PROVO, Utah — The family of a man suspected of killing a Provo Police officer during an exchange of gunfire in Orem has released a statement.

Police say Matt Frank Hoover shot and killed Officer Joseph Shinners as police tried to take Hoover into custody. Hoover was a wanted fugitive at the time.

A family spokesman issued a statement, saying the are deeply saddened by his actions.

The full statement reads:

“We, as extended family of Matt Hoover, are deeply saddened for his actions that took Officer Joe Shinners’ life. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family. We strongly stand behind and extend our support to law enforcement and to the community who lost a brother, friend and all around hero.”

Funeral services for Shinners will be held Saturday in Orem.