Authorities identify man accused of fatally shooting Provo Police officer

PROVO, Utah — Orem Police have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners.

Orem Police identified the suspect Monday as 40-year-old Matt Frank Hoover.

Police say the suspect was last known to reside in the Fillmore area but say he had recently been staying in various locations in Utah and Salt Lake counties.

Hoover had two outstanding felony warrants out for his arrest at the time he encountered Officer Shinners behind a store in Orem Saturday night, Orem Police stated Monday.

Few details about the incident are available at this time, but police say Shinners died in an exchange of gunfire with Hoover.

“We certainly appreciate those men and women in uniform who go out there, and every day go out the door, to serve and protect and know that they may not be coming home,” Gov. Gary Herbert said Monday regarding Shinners’ death.

Orem Police say Hoover faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, possession of a weapon by a restricted person and possession of methamphetamine in connection with Saturday’s incident.

Court records show Hoover has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1997 with charges for crimes that include drug possession, theft, forgery and burglary.

