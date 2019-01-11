Viewing on Friday, funeral services on Saturday for fallen Provo Officer Joseph Shinners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah -- This has been an incredibly difficult week for many folks here in Utah County.

First and foremost, for the family and friends of Master Officer Joe Shinners, but also for the law-enforcement community.

Officers from Provo, Utah and Salt Lake counties are preparing for Saturday's funeral and burial.

One week after Shinners was gunned down in the line of duty in Orem, his funeral will take place at Utah Valley University.

A large crowd is expected and officials are doing everything they can to ensure things go as smoothly as possible.

"They want to get organized to the point so that when it's all over the family has nothing but good memories about the day, fond memories, maybe even pleasant memories about the day," said Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. "...The level of organization is incredible."

There will be a public viewing Friday between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m. at an LDS Church meetinghouse in Springville, located at 400 North and 400 East.

The funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday at UVU. A large crowd is expected, and officials encourage folks to show up a little early and make sure they are seated in time for the service.

Following the funeral, a procession will leave Orem. It will detour through Provo and into Springville, ending at the Evergreen Cemetery.

The cemetery has a small parking area and police encourage those interested in attending the burial to carpool.