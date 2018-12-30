Top 10 stories from Utah in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 13 covers thousands of stories each year, and as 2018 comes to an end, we are looking back to which stories stood out to you.

Based on a survey on our website, we compiled a top-ten of the most top Utah stories in 2018.

10. Utah Senator Orrin Hatch announces retirement

9. The missing person case of Elizabeth Salgado becomes a murder investigation

8. The passing of Thomas S. Monson

7. Missing teens Breezy Otteson and Riley Powell are found dead

6. Utahn Josh Holt released from Venezuelan prison

5. Utah wildfires

4. Mia Love loses to Ben McAdams for Utah's 4th Congressional District seat

3. University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey killed on campus

2. Utahns who died on-duty

1. Utah voters pass the medical marijuana ballot initiative

