Crews continue to contain Bald Mountain, Pole Creek fires; officials say there is still 'great concern' in areas

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Fire officials gave updates to the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires Monday evening, saying that containment has increased, but there are still some areas that are of “great concern.”

The Pole Creek Fire is burning 101,423 acres and is 41 percent contained. The incident has 1,153 people assigned to it.

The Bald Mountain Fire is currently burning 18,596 acres and is 33 contained. It has 535 people assigned to it.

“Incident managers are careful to remind everyone that while significant progress has been made, there are areas that still have great concern,” officials wrote in a statement.

The areas of concern include Covered Bridge and Right Fork Hobble Creek, where mandatory evacuations are still in effect.

Officials also stated that residents in Elk Ridge, Woodland Hills, and Birdseye should be prepared to evacuate if fire behavior changes.

