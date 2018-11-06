× Utah’s medical marijuana ballot initiative takes an early lead in returns

SALT LAKE CITY — Proposition 2, Utah’s medical cannabis initiative, appears headed for passage based on early returns.

The first round of results from Salt Lake, Uintah, Beaver and Duschesne counties show it is at 64% approval and 40% rejection. The early returns showed Salt Lake County clearly favoring it, but the rural counties rejecting it.

At a watch party organized by the Utah Patients Coalition (which sponsored Prop. 2), the crowd burst into cheers at the early returns.

Walter Plumb III, one of the leading backers of the anti-Prop. 2 campaign (who sued to try to keep it off the ballot), hoped it would be defeated by voters.

“The people don’t want the drug culture in Utah,” he told FOX 13 on Tuesday.

The medical marijuana ballot initiative was born out of frustration with legislative inaction. After years of trying to get a medical cannabis bill through the Utah State Legislature, supporters began gathering signatures for what ultimately became Prop. 2.

As the initiative progressed toward the November ballot, the pushback grew. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints jumped into a coalition with the Utah Medical Association, the Utah Narcotics Officers Association, the Episcopal Diocese of Utah some members of the Utah State Legislature and other groups calling themselves “Drug Safe Utah.”

The LDS Church said did not oppose medical cannabis itself, so long was it was doctor-prescribed and pharmacy dispensed. However, Prop. 2 supporters pointed out that is currently prohibited by federal law.

Eventually, House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, launched talks with the Utah Patients Coalition (Prop. 2’s sponsor), the Libertas Institute, Drug Safe Utah, the LDS Church and legislative leaders opposed to the initiative. They came to a compromise bill that is expected to be considered in a special session regardless of whether Prop. 2 passes or fails.

But groups like Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education (TRUCE), which led the effort on Capitol Hill for medical marijuana, have resisted the compromise bill. They urged voters to approve Prop. 2 to send a message to the legislature.

“No matter what the actual poll numbers go, we won as Utahns,” said TRUCE founder Christine Stenquist.

On the eve of the election, a new draft of the compromise bill was unveiled. One of the big changes was stripping criminal background checks from the requirements for medical cannabis patients.

Stenquist said patient advocates would continue to watch over any legislative attempts to restrict access to people with medical needs.

“I think this is a historic moment for Utahns. I think it’s been amazing to watch people cross party lines, religious affiliations to be together, to put something this controversial on the ballot in Utah of all places,” she cried. “I think kudos to all of us. I think we’re winning on this one.”