Donovan Mitchell surprises community Friday by attending Kearns High School basketball game

KEARNS, Utah — Donovan Mitchell surprised a few lucky players Friday night, after sending a tweet cryptically hinting that he would be attending a high school basketball game.

Friday night high school hoops👀👀👀👀 what y’all got for me? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 7, 2018

Mitchell ended up attending a game at Kearns High School, the school tweeted Friday.

Guess who just walked into our house! pic.twitter.com/lRFyJilvmZ — kearnshs (@KearnsHS) December 8, 2018

Since becoming a player with the Utah Jazz, Mitchell has wowed fans with his dedication to Utah and his willingness to connect with the community.

Earlier this year, Mitchell took the time to honor the family of Maj. Brent Taylor, the Mayor of North Ogden who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

