Donovan Mitchell, moments after winning game against Celtics, honors fallen Maj. Brent Taylor’s family

SALT LAKE CITY -- Moments after winning a game against the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell took time to speak with North Ogden Mayor, Maj. Brent Taylor's family.

Taylor was killed in Afghanistan in early November during an apparent "insider attack," in Kabul, and the nation mourned his death and celebrated him as a hero, a community leader and a father.

Mitchell appeared in a video posted by the NBA signing a jersey and a hat, and chatting with Taylor's children and wife:

Moments after the @utahjazz home victory, Donovan Mitchell spent time signing autographs for fans. #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/DqxhnFSQFI — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2018

Community members in Utah celebrated Mitchell for taking the time to honor Taylor and his family.

"This is what a role model is supposed to look like," tweeted Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office. "Genuinely engaging with a family whose hearts have been broken!"