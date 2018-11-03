North Ogden, Utah Mayor Brent Taylor killed in Afghanistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OGDEN, Utah -- The Mayor of North Ogden, Brent Taylor, has been killed in Afghanistan after being deployed to the country as part of the Utah National Guard.

The Salt Lake Tribune confirmed Saturday that Taylor passed away.

Taylor, who has served with the Utah National Guard since 2013, was deployed in January of this year.

Taylor had seen multiple deployments to Iraq as well as deployments to Afghanistan. This time around, he was serving as an intelligence officer training Afghan forces.

“Another month has flown by since my last update,” Taylor wrote in an update on his deployment in April. “Things are going great, and I absolutely love the dedicated US and Afghan soldiers I serve with every day.

Taylor appeared on 3 Question With Bob Evans in 2017. The interview can be seen below: