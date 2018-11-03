Utah politicians and community leaders react to passing of North Ogden Mayor in Afghanistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OGDEN, Utah -- Utah politicians and community leaders took to social media Saturday to remember North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor, who was killed on Nov. 3 while on tour with the Utah National Guard in Afghanistan.

Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) released the following statement:

Hatch on the death of North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor: “Brent was a hero, a patriot, a wonderful father, and a dear friend. News of his death in Afghanistan is devastating. My prayers and love are with Jennie and his 7 young children. His service will always be remembered.” pic.twitter.com/UHHbhTciYo — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) November 3, 2018

Mitt Romney released the following statement on Taylor's passing:

"Heartbroken with the tragic news of Major Brent Taylor’s death by gunfire in Afghanistan; a father of 7 small children, a city mayor, and a proud member of the Army National Guard. Another unmeasurable price is paid for freedom."

"I hate this. I’m struggling for words," said Lt. Governor Spencer Cox. "I love Mayor Taylor, his amazing wife Jennie and his 7 sweet kids. Utah weeps for them today. This war has once again cost us the best blood of a generation. We must rally around his family. Thank you for your sacrifice my friend. 🇺🇸💔"

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT), released a tweet on Taylor's passing:

I am deeply shocked and saddened by this news about Brent Taylor-a man who served his city, state and country. My sincere prayers and condolences to his family, friends and all the residents of North Ogden tonight. https://t.co/mEsAHvFzDk — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) November 3, 2018

"This is unbelievably tragic," Speaker Greg Hughes with the Utah House of Representatives wrote in a tweet Saturday. "Mayor Brent Taylor was the only person I personally knew who was able to share his deployment on social media. His pictures and descriptions gave me a deeper understanding of our military’s service and sacrifice."

Additional statements on Taylor's passing will be added as they become available.