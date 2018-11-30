× Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Ogden involving

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Ogden Friday night.

Chief Watt with the Ogden City Police Department said at 6:10 p.m. an officer was flagged down on the 2500 block of Washington Blvd. by a woman who said she had been kidnapped earlier in the evening.

The victim gave a description of a person involved in the kidnapping Watt said, who was still in the vicinity.

Officer responded to the area, and a suspect pulled a firearm on the officers “as soon as they were visible,” Watt said. The suspect then opened fire at the officers.

No police officers were hit, but Watt stated that a police car was hit. Two officers returned fire at the suspect, resulting in his death, Watt said.

Watt stated that the kidnapping did not occur in Ogden, but the suspect and the victim drove to the area.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.