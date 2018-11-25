× Second suspect released following critical incident in South Salt Lake which resulted in officer’s death

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The second suspect in a critical incident that resulted in the death of a South Salt Lake police officer has been released, officials with the Unified Police Department said Sunday.

South Salt Lake Police identified 31-year old Officer David Romrell as the officer who was killed Saturday after being hit by a car by Felix Anthony Calata, 32, of West Valley City. Officer Romrell was a Marine Corps veteran, husband and had recently become a father.

Calata was shot dead by police during the incident, which was initially called in as a burglary.

Sgt. Melody Gray with UPD said that a second suspect was not arrested following the incident. She said no charges were pending against the person, whose name was not released.

When asked if the person was considered a person of interest, Gray stated that she did not know.

Initial reports stated that a second suspect was taken into custody by police K-9 units following the incident.