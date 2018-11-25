× Suspect killed in South Salt Lake critical incident Saturday identified

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspect who was shot dead during an officer-involved critical incident Saturday in South Salt Lake, which resulted in an officer being run over and killed, has been identified.

Felix Anthony Calata, 32, of West Valley City, was identified by officials with the Unified Police Department, who took over the investigation as per officer-involved critical incident protocol.

A South Salt Lake Police officer also died Saturday night as a result of the critical incident. Police said he was purposely hit by a car driven by two suspects, who were fleeing an apparent burglary.

The identity of the second suspect, who was taken into custody following the incident, has not yet been released.

South Salt Lake Police identified the officer as 31-year old Officer David Romrell. Officer Romrell was a Marine Corps veteran, husband and had recently become a father.

South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth said Romrell died just before 10 p.m. Saturday evening due to injuries suffered from the incident.