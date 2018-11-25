× Officer dies after being hit by car during burglary call in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A South Salt Lake Police officer has died after being hit by a car during a critical incident Saturday.

Officials with the South Salt Lake Police Department confirmed the officer had passed early Sunday from their injuries.

According to Executive Officer Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a burglary Saturday near 3500 S. West Temple, when the officer was struck by two suspects fleeing in a vehicle.

One suspect was shot an killed during the altercation, Keller stated. The other fled from police but was taken into custody shortly after.

Keller said the officer who was hit was transferred to the hospital in critical condition following the incident and was “fighting for his life.”

The identity of the officer and the suspect that was killed were not released by police at the time of this report.

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.

