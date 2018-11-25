Honoring fallen South Salt Lake Officer Romrell, mentor share memories of hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- Kevin Wyatt, a retired police officer with Cottonwood Heights Police Department was not only a mentor to South Salt Lake Police Officer David Romrell, who was killed Saturday but a friend.

“He came home, followed his dream and then died for his community,” said Wyatt.

Romrell was killed while responding to a burglary when, a suspect, identified by police as Felix Calata, ran his car into Romrell.

Wyatt heard Romrell was responding to the burglary and shot him a text asking him if he was okay.

When Wyatt never heard back, he rushed to the hospital, finding himself at Romrell’s bedside.

“We all know that day could come,” said Wyatt. “But when it does come, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

Romrell leaves behind his wife and 4-month-old baby. Wyatt said Romrell spent his entire adult life serving his country and community.

“I was told by his superiors last night that he was there shining star, their up-and-comer,” said Wyatt. “He would give you the shirt off his back. He would do anything for anyone.”

Wyatt said Romrell surprised him by inviting him to place his new police badge on when he was sworn in for South Salt Lake police in January 2018.

“You know it’s normally a mother or a father who does that and so it was a huge honor,” said Wyatt.

“Living the dream,” are the words Romrell posted when he shared about being sworn in as an officer after serving in the marines.

“11 months isn’t long to be an officer,” said Wyatt. “But he made a huge impact on his community in a good way.”

Wyatt said Romrell was surrounded by his brother’s in blue the night he was killed.

“To see fifty cops crying,” said Wyatt. “It’s tough to watch.”

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe for Romrell. It can be found here.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.