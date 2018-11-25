× Suspect who hit, killed South Salt Lake officer Saturday investigated for fatal rollover in March

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The driver of a car that collided with and killed a South Salt Lake Police officer Saturday was under investigation for a fatal rollover accident that occurred earlier this year, court documents state.

Police said that Felix Calata, 32, of West Valley City, was the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Officer David Romrell in a critical incident Saturday night.

Calata was shot dead during the incident, South Salt Lake police said.

A warrant filed on March 25 of this year stated that Calata was the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that fled a DNR officer, ran a red light and hit a car, killing the occupant of the vehicle he was driving.

A warrant for a blood draw was filed following the accident. Police believed that impairment may have been a factor, the warrant stated.

Calata had allegedly had previous contact with DNR officials before the crash. A DNR officer had stopped to ask why he was parked on the side of the road near 5800 W. 2100 S, when Calata took off at a high rate of speed after encountering the officer, the warrant stated.