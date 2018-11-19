× Ben McAdams takes the lead in Utah’s 4th Congressional District race

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams regained the lead Monday evening in Utah’s hotly contested 4th Congressional District race following the release of new numbers from Salt Lake County.

McAdams had held a lead over Republican incumbent Mia Love since election night and had a 1,169 vote lead over Love Friday afternoon, prior to the release of new numbers from Utah County.

As of Monday, McAdams led Love by 739 votes.

Friday, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Love, seeking to block the counting of ballots in Salt Lake County. Love requested to challenge signature verification being done on ballots by the Salt Lake County Clerk.

McAdams sent the following tweet about the new release of numbers:

With Salt Lake County's numbers now reported, Ben McAdams will hold a news conference at campaign HQ in Millcreek at 6:30 p.m. to talk w/news media. Time to put election year politics aside, come together to get things done in Congress for Utah families. — Ben McAdams (@BenMcAdams) November 20, 2018

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.