Judge dismisses Mia Love’s lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Salt Lake County

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A judge has just dismissed a lawsuit filed by Republican incumbent Congresswoman Mia Love seeking to block the counting of ballots in Salt Lake County.

In a ruling handed down Friday morning, 3rd District Court Judge James Gardner rejected Love's request to challenge signature verification being done on ballots by the Salt Lake County Clerk. He said she could not point to a right allowed under Utah law enabling her to do so.

"The Love Parties failed to point the Court to a single statute, rule or case that would entitle them to any relief sought in the Petition. Instead, the Love Parties effectively ask the Court to create expansive new rights for campaign involvement in ballot processing," he wrote.

A Love campaign spokesperson confirmed to Fox 13 they will not appeal the decision.

The judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled again.

"Although we disagree with the outcome, we appreciate the Court’s attention to the issues raised in our Petition. We will continue to closely observe the integrity of this election process," said Love campaign attorney Robert Harrington.

The Love campaign said it will not seek an emergency appeal with the Utah Supreme Court.

Love remains locked in a too-close-to-call race with Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, a Democrat. The latest ballot numbers show him ahead by only 1,002 votes.

McAdams' campaign released this statement following Friday's ruling:

"The McAdams campaign is pleased with Judge Gardner's decision to reject Love's attempt to stop the vote counting in Salt Lake County." Campaign Manager Andrew Roberts wrote. "We are happy to see that no 4th District voters will be disenfranchised."

Judge Gardner heard arguments Thursday in the case as Love and her campaign sought to stop counting ballots that require additional signature verification. Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen said 3,136 ballots require additional verification. So far 878 affidavits have been returned and verified, leaving 2,258 that are still in limbo.

The verification comes in the form of a signed affidavit, also known as a "cure letter." Attorneys for Love argued the affidavit violates state election code because it doesn’t require voters to provide their Social Security Number or driver license number.

Attorneys for the clerk's office argued that a three-part process insures all ballots are legitimate and verifies personal information in the state's election system.

The judge noted that the rights of observation guaranteed the Love Parties are being met and not infringed upon, and that neither a poll watcher nor a candidate has the right to challenge, override or re-do the work of an election official.

"..And the Court declines the Love Parties' invitation to create new rights not found in Election Code," Judge Gardner wrote. "In the Court's view, the Love Parties' arguments for increasing candidate involvement in the signature verification process is better directed at the Legislature."

As of Thursday, Democrat challenger Ben McAdams led Love by just over 1,000 votes, roughly 0.4 percent, in the race for Utah's 4th Congressional District. In Utah, a recount is triggered when the margin between two candidates is .25% or less.

