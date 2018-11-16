× Mia Love pulls ahead in Utah’s 4th Congressional District race after Utah County release new numbers

(KSTU) — Republican incumbent Mia Love took the lead in the race for Utah’s 4th Congressional District Friday following the latest release of numbers by Utah County.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams had held a lead over Love since election night and had a 1,169 vote lead over Love Friday afternoon, prior to the release of new numbers from Utah County.

Following the release of the numbers from Utah County, Love held a 419 vote lead over McAdams.

Earlier Friday, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Love, seeking to block the counting of ballots in Salt Lake County. Love requested to challenge signature verification being done on ballots by the Salt Lake County Clerk.

Thousands of provisional ballots are yet to be counted in the 4th Congressional District. Both Salt Lake and Utah Counties have their official canvass Tuesday. Currently, Love is ahead of McAdams by 0.16 percent, which puts the results in the margin for a recount. “The Utah County results are unsurprising and track the earlier vote margin for our campaign,” said McAdams’ Campaign Manager Andrew Roberts. “We’re optimistic that when final numbers are reported Monday, Ben McAdams will again be winning. We’re grateful for the dedication of elections officials and employees as they complete the vital task of counting every legal vote.” “This is just the start of Mia’s victory,” Love’s campaign wrote. “We will continue to closely monitor the election results.”