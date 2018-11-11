‘Follow the Flag’ video shows huge flag hung in mountains near North Ogden, to honor Maj. Brent Taylor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OGDEN, Utah -- Dozens carried a flag near North Ogden Sunday to honor the late Maj. Brent Taylor, who was killed Nov. 3 while serving in Afghanistan.

Taylor was killed during an apparent "insider attack," in Kabul, and the nation mourned his death and celebrated him as a hero, a community leader and a father.

The group carried the large flag to the opening of a canyon, looking out over North Ogden.

Chad Bailey captured the flag carrying on his drone and posted the incredibly patriotic video.

Residents of North Ogden and Pleasant View are being given green lights for their porches so they can honor veterans and Taylor.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox tweeted about the hanging of the flag Sunday morning:

Dozens of residents from North Ogden (including my sister and her family) got up before dawn to carry a 400 pound, 75x150 flag up the mountain... pic.twitter.com/h5yZoWcIZt — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) November 11, 2018