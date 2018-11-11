Residents of North Ogden given green lights for porches to honor fallen mayor Maj. Brent Taylor, other veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OGDEN, Utah -- Residents of North Ogden and Pleasant View are being given green lights for their porches, to honor veterans and Maj. Brent Taylor, who was killed on Nov. 3 in Afghanistan.

Taylor was killed in Afghanistan during an apparent "insider attack," in Kabul, and the nation mourned his death and celebrated him as a hero, a community leader and a father.

North Ogden administrative buildings will also be "going green" during the week leading up to Taylor's funeral, North Ogden City Public Works said in a Facebook post.

Greenlight a Vet is a campaign that works to show appreciation for veterans after they have returned home and are out of uniform.

According to its website, "Greenlight A Vet is a campaign to establish visible national support for our veterans by changing one light to green."