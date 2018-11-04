Family of Brent Taylor, who died Saturday in Afghanistan speaks out, expresses appreciation for love and support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OGDEN, Utah -- The family of North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor expressed an appreciation for the support of the community after Taylor was killed Saturday while in Afghanistan.

Taylor, who has served with the Utah National Guard since 2013, was deployed in January of this year.

The Utah National Guard said in a statement Saturday that a service member died in an "insider attack" in Kabul on Nov. 3. Initial reports indicated that the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, the statement said.

Taylor had seen multiple deployments to Iraq as well as deployments to Afghanistan. This time around, he was serving as an intelligence officer training Afghan forces.

Taylor's family sent out the following statement on his passing:

"On behalf of Major Brent Taylor’s family—his wife Jennie; his children Megan (13), Lincoln (11), Alex (9), Jacob (7), Ellie (5), Jonathan (2), and Caroline (11 months); along with his parents, siblings and other family members—we would like to express our sincere appreciation for the outpouring of love and support during this unspeakably difficult time. Brent’s life impacted so many of us in remarkable ways, and we are grateful for the expressions of gratitude and sympathy that we have received. We are especially grateful for the love and support shown to Brent’s grieving children. As one of many, many military families to give the ultimate sacrifice, we also want to express our love for this great nation and the pride that we feel knowing that Brent gave his life in service to his country—the country he and Jennie both love so much. Even in this time of heartbreak, we feel the closeness of our Eternal Father in Heaven and the comfort of knowing that the Lord has welcomed home one of His most beloved sons. For those who wish to provide support to Jennie and her seven young children, they can donate to the Taylor Family Charitable Account at America First Credit Union, or donations may be made through this Go Fund Me site: https://www.gofundme.com/mayor-brent-taylor"