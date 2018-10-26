UHP advises drivers to ‘relax’ to not get caught in a road rage situation after two incidents in two days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Two road rage incidents in two days has left the Utah Highway Patrol concerned.

UHP says a road rage-related accident Friday led to a four-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 80 for around three hours.

"One motorist and another motorist were kind of playing cat and mouse, going down the freeway upset with one another, and one motorist decided to dynamite their brakes in the fast lane," said Sgt. Nick Street, spokesperson for UHP.

Just the day before, in the same area by Parleys Canyon, UHP says they arrested a man for pulling out a gun and shooting at another vehicle over something as simple as a lane change.

"Please be patient with other motorists out there," Street said. "Make sure that [you're] not cutting people off. When the rear of the car that you’re following passes a stationary object on the side of the roadway, count in your head,' one one thousand, two one thousand. That's when the front of your car should be passing that same stationary object."

Officials remind drivers not to let something that may affect your trip affect the rest of your life.

"We all have places to go and things to do, and if we just all obey the speed limit and the traffic laws, the things are out there to keep us safe," said driver Christian Kreshaw says, "we will be in good shape."