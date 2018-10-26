× Road rage causes 4-vehicle crash in Parleys Canyon, delays on WB I-80

PARLEYS CANYON , Utah — A crash that caused a major traffic backups in Parleys Canyon Friday morning was caused by road rage.

The Utah Highway Patrol states a 4-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 near mile marker 134 was “caused by another road rage incident.”

Troopers said there were no injuries reported during the crash, but it caused significant delays for drivers. As of about 9:31 a.m. the left lane remained closed in the area.

The incident is the second road rage case to occur in Parleys Canyon in 24 hours, as a man was arrested Thursday for firing a gun at another vehicle.