Road rage leads to shooting in Parleys Canyon

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol has a suspect in custody after he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at another vehicle in a fit of road rage in Parleys Canyon Thursday.

UHP Troopers detained the suspect at the Foothill Drive exit and are holding him for questioning Thursday evening.

Troopers said a driver called in to report that someone fired at least two shots at them, and it may have been over something as simple as a lange change.

UHP said they were able to catch up to the driver and conduct a high risk traffic stop — meaning they pulled over the suspect at gun point.

According to UHP, the suspect is cooperating. They said he could face some serious charges.

"It's something we'll screen with the county attorneys, and I'm sure the charge will be pretty severe in nature," said Sergeant Nick Street, Public Information Officer for UHP.

UHP said the charges could look something like attempted aggravated assault, or even attempted aggravated homicide.

While at least two shots were fired at the vehicle, UHP said no on was injured and they aren't sure if any of the bullets actually hit the other car.