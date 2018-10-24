University of Utah teams to wear special logo in upcoming games to honor slain student athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Teams at the University of Utah will honor a student athlete who was shot and killed on campus this week with a series of events and some gear bearing special logos.

Lauren McCluskey, a 21-year-old who expected to graduate in May and a member of the track team, was shot and killed near campus housing.

The suspected gunman, Melvin Rowland, took his own life after a brief foot pursuit with police in downtown Salt Lake City hours after McCluskey was killed.

Classes were canceled at the University of Utah Tuesday but resumed Wednesday. Flags have been lowered to half-staff, and the University of Utah states a Lauren McCluskey Memorial Fund will collect donations.

At the request of her family, the fund will help support future scholarships for student athletes competing in track and field. Click here for details or to donate.

A vigil will be held on the steps of the Park Building at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Members of the track and field and cross country teams will attend and wear black ribbons.

McCluskey will also be honored at several sporting events in the coming days.