Shooting reported on University of Utah Campus, secure-in-place order issued
SALT LAKE CITY– A shooting has been reported on the campus of the University of Utah campus.
The University sent a tweet out asking everyone to shelter in place just before 10 p.m. Monday night.
According to emergency scanner traffic, there had been a possible kidnapping and shooting in the area of 2200 East Red Butte Canyon Road.
There was also scanner traffic about a possible gunshot victim found in a parking lot near the medical towers, in the area of 224 Medical Plaza.
There has been no official confirmation of either of those events as of 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake City Police sent out an attempt to locate a suspect described as a black male, 37-years-old 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie.
He was last seen on foot leaving northbound from the medical towers.
Fox 13 has multiple crews on the scene and will update this story as new details become available.