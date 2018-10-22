× Shooting reported on University of Utah Campus, secure-in-place order issued

SALT LAKE CITY– A shooting has been reported on the campus of the University of Utah campus.

The University sent a tweet out asking everyone to shelter in place just before 10 p.m. Monday night.

U of U ALERT: Shooting on campus. Secure-in-place. More info to come. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 23, 2018

According to emergency scanner traffic, there had been a possible kidnapping and shooting in the area of 2200 East Red Butte Canyon Road.

There was also scanner traffic about a possible gunshot victim found in a parking lot near the medical towers, in the area of 224 Medical Plaza.

There has been no official confirmation of either of those events as of 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake City Police sent out an attempt to locate a suspect described as a black male, 37-years-old 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie.

He was last seen on foot leaving northbound from the medical towers.

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: Alert at University of Utah. Suspect description from shooting. @UUtah https://t.co/KAdtzXeFhP — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 23, 2018

Fox 13 has multiple crews on the scene and will update this story as new details become available.