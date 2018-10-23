× University of Utah mourns student killed on campus; classes canceled Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is mourning the death of a woman shot and killed outside of student housing Monday night.

Lauren McCluskey, a senior majoring in communication and a standout on the track team, was shot and killed by a man with whom she had a previous relationship. Police said the suspected gunman took his own life inside a church in downtown Salt Lake City.

Classes at the University of Utah are canceled Tuesday to allow the community to mourn. While classes are canceled, the campus remains open and the Counseling Center and other support resources are in place to assist students.

A vigil for McCluskey is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the steps of the Park Building.

President Ruth K. Watkins said she will attend the vigil, and she expressed her grief Tuesday in a letter.

“As a campus community, we share grief over this tragic loss of life,” Watkins stated. “Our deepest sympathy is extended to Lauren’s family and friends.”

U of U Athletic Director Mark Harlan also issued a statement on McCluskey’s death.