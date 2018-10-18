× Police confirm body found in Eureka is missing Sandy woman

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Juab County medical examiner confirmed Thursday that a woman’s body found on Oct. 13 is the body of Jan Pearson-Jenkins, who was last seen on Oct. 4.

Pearson-Jenkins went camping with 42-year-old Cody Young in early October. Later, Young contacted Pearson-Jenkins’ family to let them know he had left her alone in the desert following an argument.

Young has been charged with murder because he knowingly left Pearson-Jenkins in a dangerous situation that led to her death.

Pearson-Jenkins’ family expressed their grief over her death, and said they are clinging to their good memories of her.