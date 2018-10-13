× Police believe body found during search in San Juan County is missing Sandy woman

JUAB COUNTY, Utah – A body has been found in Eureka during a search for a missing woman from Sandy.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday, Oct. 13 that they have not identified the body yet, but believe it may be of missing 64-year-old Jan Pearson-Jenkins.

Police have not said whether the person died due to cold weather conditions or harm from another human. They are in the process of investigating further.

Fox 13 reported earlier that Jan Pearson-Jenkins was last seen on Oct. 4, after leaving for a camping trip with Cody Young. Young later told her family that he left Pearson-Jenkins in a remote area after getting into an argument. They had both told family they would be camping in the Silver City/Eureka area in Utah.

Authorities said Pearson-Jenkins was not dressed appropriately for cold weather conditions, and that she did not have her purse or cell phone.

This is a developing story that Fox 13 will update as soon as more information becomes available.