Sandy Police seek help locating pair after man left woman in remote area during camping trip

SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police are asking for help locating a missing woman after she went camping with a man who later told her family he left her in a remote area after an argument.

Police are looking for Jan Pearson-Jenkins, who was last seen October 4 when she left on a camping trip with Cody Young. The pair told family they were going camping in the area of Silver City/Eureka in Utah.

Police say Young messaged Pearson-Jenkins’ family Friday “advising them he and Jan were in an argument and he had left her in the area.”

The woman did not take her purse or cell phone on the trip and authorities say she is not dressed appropriately for the cold weather.

Juab County authorities checked the remote area where the woman was believed to be last, and they did not find any sign of the woman. The nearest town is Silver City, a ghost town, while Eureka is about four miles away.

Police have not been able to locate Young to ask about Pearson-Jenkins, and they ask anyone with information about the location of either individual to call Sandy Police at 801-568-7200.

Pearson-Jenkins is a 64-year-old Caucasian female who stands between 5-foot, 3-inches and 5-foot, 4-inches tall. She weighs an estimated 130 pounds and has short, grayish-brown hair. Police say she walks “slightly hunched over.”

The woman also has two, 10-inch scars on her right arm.

Young is described as Caucasian male in his late 40s with a slender build. He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall. He has a little facial hair and has golden brown hair he wears in a ponytail. He may be driving an older model van with Tennessee plates.

