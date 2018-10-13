Cache County Sheriffs Lieutenant laid to rest after unexpected death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- Family and friends gathered Saturday in Cache County to honor and remember Lt. Brian Locke, who died last week in an off-road vehicle crash in the Paradise Dry Canyon area.

Sheriff's officials said Locke was driving the UTV when it rolled. He was taken to Logan Regional Hospital following the accident, where he later died due to his injuries.

Friends said Locke was an extremely kind person, who was quick to help anyone in need.

"Brian was a gentle giant," said Lynn Nelson, former Cache County Sheriff. "He had a huge heart, and his moral character was unbelievable. He always just had the sense of what was right and what was wrong."

Locke was a deputy for the sheriff's office since 1986.