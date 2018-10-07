× Police: one person killed in off-road vehicle crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah – The Cache County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has died after being involved in an off-highway vehicle crash.

They said it occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday in the Paradise Dry Canyon area. Cache County Sheriff’s deputies and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to the crash.

The driver of the off-road vehicle was taken to Logan Regional Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Fox 13 will continue to update this story as more details become available.