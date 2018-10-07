× Cache County Sheriff’s Lieutenant killed in fatal off-road vehicle crash

CACHE COUNTY. Utah — A veteran Cache County Sheriff’s Deputy died Saturday in an off-road vehicle crash in the Paradise Dry Canyon area.

Lieutenant Brian Locke was a deputy for the sheriff’s office since 1986. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2004 by Sheriff Lynn Nelson, and has served as the Deputy Jail Commander, Jail Commander and Patrol Commander, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Utah Peace Officer’s Association (UPOA) said Locke was a member of their board of directors. They posted their condolences on their Facebook page Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials said Locke was killed at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday following the accident.

Locke, who was driving the off-road vehicle, was taken to Logan Regional Hospital following the accident, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Additional details on the accident were not released at the time of this report.

The Cache County Fire District also sent condolences to Locke’s family Sunday, saying, “We at the Cache County Fire District extend our sincere condolence to Lt. Brian Locke’s family and to the Cache County Sheriff’s office for the tragic loss of Lt. Locke. We will miss him.”