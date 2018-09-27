Police say pursuit in Salt Lake County connected to fatal shooting in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah -- Police have confirmed a chase that went from Sandy to Midvale Thursday morning was related to a fatal shooting in West Valley City.

West Valley City Police say the chase that began in the Sandy area around 4 a.m. is connected to Wednesday's night's homicide.

Police say they tried to stop a vehicle "connected to associates" of the suspect or perhaps the suspect himself. The driver fled, but the chase ended after the car hit a curb near 7350 South and State Street and blew all four tires.

Two people were taken into custody after the chase and one person fled the scene. Police say the suspect in Wednesday's shooting has not been located yet.

"I would assume that this guy is just trying to get out of the area as fast as possible," said Lt. Steve Burke of West Valley City Police said. "I'm assuming that he is armed because it is not obvious that there is a gun in the car."

The suspect is described as a 26-year-old Hispanic male who stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Police say he has a "very distinct tattoo" on the left side of his forehead. Police say they have located photos of the man but have not determined his name.

A witness told police the man shot a 24-year-old man during an argument that began in the back seat of the car she was driving. She told police the victim hit the suspect on the head with a bottle during the argument, after which the suspect shot the victim and fled.

Police say the woman who was driving the vehicle was very shaken up, and they have not yet had the chance to interview her fully about what happened.

The 24-year-old victim has not yet been identified.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.