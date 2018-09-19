Wanda Barzee, convicted in kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, released from Utah State Prison

DRAPER, Utah — Wanda Barzee, convicted for helping Brian David Mitchell kidnap Elizabeth Smart in Salt Lake City in 2002, has been released from the Utah State Prison.

The Utah Department of Corrections confirmed just after 8 a.m. Wednesday that Barzee has been released but did not provide any further details.

Earlier in the week officials said it was a possible Barzee would be bused off the property and then released, due to security concerns.

With news crews camped out at prison and no sign of Wanda Barzee, the likelihood is that for security reasons @UtahCorrections bused her off the property and released her. I was told earlier this week that was a possibility. It’s happened with other inmates. — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) September 19, 2018

While Barzee has served her time and was not released early, she is still getting out several years earlier than many people expected.

Earlier this year, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole said her sentence would end in 2024 with a parole hearing in 2023. However, the board later determined they would be required to give Barzee credit for time served in the federal system.

“On September 19, Ms. Barzee will have spent 15 years in custody, which is the maximum amount of time allowed by her state conviction and sentence,” Greg Johnson of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole wrote. “Ms. Barzee can not legally be held in the Utah State prison beyond the length of her sentence.”

Smart released a statement in the days after the announcement was made, and she made lengthier remarks in a press conference last week.

“I do believe she is a threat, she is a woman who had six children and yet could co-conspire to kidnap a 14-year-old girl, and not only sit next to her while being raped, but encourage her husband to continue to rape me,” Smart said. “So, do I believe that she is dangerous? Yes, but not just to me. I believe that she is a danger and a threat to any vulnerable person in our community, which is why our community should be worried.”

Under the conditions of her release, Barzee will be under federal supervision for a period of five years and is required to abide by the terms of the Sex Offender registry.

Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping Smart.