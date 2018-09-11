× Wanda Barzee, convicted for role in Elizabeth Smart kidnapping, to be released from prison September 19

SALT LAKE CITY — Wanda Barzee, convicted for her role in the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, will be released from prison on September 19.

According to a letter sent by Greg Johnson of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, the unexpected release date stems from an issue during her parole hearing on June 12, 2018—where the board did not give Barzee credit for time served in federal prison toward her sentence in the Utah State Prison.

The letter states that upon “further advice from legal counsel, the Board must count time spent in federal custody toward Ms. Barzee’s state sentence. Therefore, Ms. Barzee’s state sentence ends on September 19, 2018.”

Barzee and Brian Mitchell were arrested in 2003 for her role in the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, and Barzee pleaded guilty in federal court in November of 2009. She later pleaded guilty to charges in Utah in February of 2010.

In May of 2010, the Utah court sentenced Barzee to a term of 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison for aggravated kidnapping as a second-degree felony. She began serving her federal sentence that same day, May 21.

Barzee returned to Utah in 2016 after completing her federal sentence and began serving her Utah prison sentence.

Barzee’s attorney sought to have the time spent in federal prison count toward her Utah sentence, a request the parole board originally declined. In June it was calculated her sentence would continue through January, 29 of 2024—however that did not account for time served in federal prison.

