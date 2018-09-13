Elizabeth Smart speaks about upcoming release of kidnapper Wanda Barzee

SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart spoke out Thursday regarding the unexpectedly early release of Wanda Barzee, who helped Brian David Mitchell kidnap Smart.

Wanda Barzee will be released from the Utah State Prison on September 19, several years before it was anticipated she would be eligible for release.

The development comes after the Utah State Board of Pardons realized they would have to give Barzee credit for time served in the federal system. Barzee served time in both the federal and state systems for the kidnapping.

Smart addressed the release Thursday on the steps of the Utah State Capitol, see the video above for her remarks.