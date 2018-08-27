Second suspect charged in shooting death at Ogden ‘transient camp’

OGDEN, Utah — A second suspect has been charged with murder, after a person was shot and killed at a transient camp in Ogden on Aug. 16.

According to a probable cause statement released in Weber County Court, Dalton Aiken and Cory Fitzwater were stopped by police at 3:00 a.m. on Aug. 16, near where a suspicious death was later reported at a transient camp near 500 W. 21st Street.

Occupants of the camp told police that the victim was left alone in the area at around 2:00 a.m. Aug. 16. When the occupants returned, they found the person deceased and called 911.

Fitzwater was charged with murdering the occupant of the camp on Aug. 17. Aiken, who was later identified as the driver of the vehicle, told detectives that he witnessed Fitzwater shoot the victim in the head with a .45 caliber gun.

“Dalton (Aiken) said that they went to the 21st Street pond area to find and harass homeless people,” the probable cause statement said.

Aiken also allegedly admitted to witnessing Fitzwater shoot the victim in the head with a pistol, the probable cause statement said.

“On scene, a spent .45 caliber bullet casing was found in proximity to the victim,” the probable cause statement said. “The apparent cause of death is from a gunshot wound. The initial on scene determination was that this casing had been fired through a firearm matching the make of the one seized in the above case. The Utah State Crime Lab NIBIN screening indicated that the casing found on scene was fired from the gun seized in the traffic stop.”

Aiken was initially arrested for possession of marijuana and a .45 caliber firearm. A murder charge was later added by the Weber County Attorney.

“Both Cory and Dalton had scratches on their bodies consistent with running through a heavy forested area,” the probable cause statement said. “A full face ski mask was located on the passenger floor board where Cory was seated. It had twigs and a cotton type substance on it consistent with the surrounding foliage.”