Man arrested for murder after body found in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 35-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection with a suspicious death in Ogden early Thursday morning.

According to Ogden Police, Weber County deputies made a traffic stop around 3 a.m. and they discovered narcotics and a .45-caliber gun in the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of the driver.

About an hour later, an officer responded to a transient camp near 500 W 21st St., where the suspicious death was reported.

“On scene, a spent .45 caliber bullet casing was found in proximity to the victim. The apparent cause of death is from a gunshot wound,” the probable cause statement said.

Utah State Crime Lab investigators matched the bullet casing found at the transient camp to the gun deputies found in the traffic stop earlier Thursday morning.

Detectives interviewed the driver from the traffic stop, and the driver said he witnessed Cory Fitzwater shoot the victim in the head using the gun deputies found, according to police.

“Cory was interviewed and admitted that the gun seized in the traffic stop was his. He also admitted to being in the area at the time this incident occurred,” the probable cause statement said.

Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office booked Fitzwater into jail shortly after midnight Friday morning.