Protesters rally in support of music professor on first day of classes at Dixie State University

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Protesters demonstrated on campus during the first day of classes at Dixie State University Monday.

St. George News reports the peaceful protest was composed of students, alumni, teachers and members of the community and that it comes in response to the treatment of music professor Ken Peterson.

Organizers say about 100 people took part in the protest near the clock tower at the heart of the school’s campus, and the event went for about three hours.

“We’re all here because he (Peterson) deserves his rights; he deserves to be treated with respect,” Corinne McFerran, a DSU music graduate who heads the watchdog website Full Disclosure DSU,told St. George News.

Peterson was fired in March and was later reinstated, however, he has said the conditions for his reinstatement are “vindictive” and declined to sign.

DSU told St. George News Monday that Dr. Peterson had “rejected the agreement and thereby resigned his position.”

Supporters of Peterson have been calling for answers in his firing and questioning the administration’s decision-making process.

