A fired Dixie State University professor says the school's conditions for his return are 'vindictive' — and he's refusing to sign on

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Last month, a faculty review board at Dixie State University rejected the midsemester firing of music teacher Ken Peterson, saying there was insufficient evidence to support the school’s decision, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

But he’s now calling the agreement he’d have to sign to return to work “punitive” and “vindictive.” He shared it to Facebook on Monday in a last-ditch effort to publicize what he calls an administrative misuse of power.

“I realize that most likely this will spell the end of my career,” he said, since the “Last Chance Agreement” contains a clause specifically prohibiting him from sharing its details. “I would at least hope that by publicizing this document that the general public and those who have oversight will become more aware of the abusiveness of this administration.”

If signed, the agreement would have required Peterson to teach general education classes and banned him from advertising or recruiting for private voice lessons on school property. He said publicizing the document was a “last resort” after working with the school to find a compromise.

