More orange and red air days in forecast for parts of Utah amid wildfire smoke

The three-day air quality forecast posted Wednesday morning anticipates orange or red air quality in several counties in Utah through Friday as smoke from wildfires blankets much of the state.

In Utah County, red air is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday and orange air is expected Friday.

Orange air quality is in the forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for Box Elder, Davis, Salt Lake and Weber counties—while other northern Utah areas can expect yellow air days.

Red air quality is considered unhealthy for all persons while orange is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as those with asthma or other breathing problems or the very young and very elderly.

Poor air quality contributed to an increase in visits to doctors for problems associated with breathing in the smoky air last weekend.

This week several outdoor events scheduled as part of USANA’s annual convention have been moved indoors due to air quality concerns.

Several wildfires burning in Utah and surrounding states are contributing to the air issues, including the Coal Hollow Fire in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Click here for the three-day forecast from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, and click here for current conditions by area from the same resource.