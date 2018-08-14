Coal Hollow Fire burns 22,178 acres; blaze 2% contained

UTAH COUNTY — The Coal Hollow Fire is burning on an estimated 22,178 acres in Spanish Fork Canyon and is 2 percent contained as of Tuesday.

Fire officials said Tuesday morning that evacuations associated with the fire remain the same as those posted Monday and Highway 6 is still closed in the area,

Community meetings regarding the fire are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 4:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Fairgrounds while Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork.

The fire began August 4 and was started by lightning.